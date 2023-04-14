Which Institutions Own Shares In Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS)?

Vitesse Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTS) is 11.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.90 and a high of $20.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VTS stock was last observed hovering at around $18.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.26% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 11.41% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.49, the stock is 6.21% and 7.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing 3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 11.23% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.92.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.14% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.80%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 4.96% over the month.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $562.68M and $300.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.68 and Fwd P/E is 8.12. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -7.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vitesse Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 512.50% this year

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.52M, and float is at 22.83M with Short Float at 3.30%.

Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEINBERG JOSEPH S bought 158,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $16.99 per share for a total of $2.68 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

Vitesse Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that Gerrity Robert W (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $16.85 per share for $84250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the VTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Gerrity Robert W (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $16.65 for $83250.0. The insider now directly holds 149,099 shares of Vitesse Energy Inc. (VTS).