Which Institutions Own Shares In Wallbox N.V. (WBX)?

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) is -3.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.14 and a high of $12.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WBX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $3.44, the stock is -17.05% and -31.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -1.43% at the moment leaves the stock -47.22% off its SMA200. WBX registered -70.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$16.65.

The stock witnessed a -26.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.29%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.65% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has around 1267 employees, a market worth around $633.44M and $157.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.55% and -72.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.00%).

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.60% this year

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.76M, and float is at 36.40M with Short Float at 7.62%.