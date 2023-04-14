Who are the Institutional Holders in ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT)?

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -38.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.85 and a high of $14.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.12% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 52.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.36, the stock is 14.29% and -25.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 16.83% at the moment leaves the stock -52.32% off its SMA200. ADCT registered -82.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.40.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -44.73%, and is 15.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.37% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 317 employees, a market worth around $191.23M and $209.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -74.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.57% and -83.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.20%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.50% this year

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 80.49M, and float is at 36.71M with Short Float at 18.90%.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 21.42% up over the past 12 months and AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) that is -4.20% lower over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -23.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.