Who are the Institutional Holders in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY)?

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) is -12.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $117.58 and a high of $242.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALNY stock was last observed hovering at around $202.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.44% off its average median price target of $249.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.04% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -52.45% lower than the price target low of $136.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.33, the stock is 6.17% and 2.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing 2.19% at the moment leaves the stock 1.92% off its SMA200. ALNY registered 31.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$27.48.

The stock witnessed a 10.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.94%, and is 3.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) has around 2002 employees, a market worth around $24.45B and $1.04B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 76.33% and -14.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-100.80%).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.10% this year

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 123.28M, and float is at 122.09M with Short Float at 4.24%.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Franchini Indrani Lall, the company’s EVP, CLO & Secretary. SEC filings show that Franchini Indrani Lall sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $210.00 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Garg Pushkal (CMO & EVP Dev & Med Affairs) sold a total of 18,072 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $200.00 per share for $3.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4345.0 shares of the ALNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Tanguler Tolga (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 3,424 shares at an average price of $232.14 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY).

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rogers Corporation (ROG) that is trading -41.00% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -23.10% down on the 1-year trading charts.