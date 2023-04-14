Who are the Institutional Holders in Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT)?

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: COGT) is -9.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $18.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COGT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.79% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 42.11% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.42, the stock is -2.52% and -16.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.86 million and changing 5.79% at the moment leaves the stock -18.61% off its SMA200. COGT registered 19.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.87%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.63.

The stock witnessed a -19.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.14%, and is -2.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 5.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 174.93% and -42.34% from its 52-week high.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.90% this year

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 70.62M, and float is at 69.89M with Short Float at 8.82%.

Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cogent Biosciences Inc. (COGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fairmount Funds Management LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $8.25 per share for a total of $9.9 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.47 million shares.