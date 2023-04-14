Who are the Institutional Holders in HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR)?

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) is 30.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HTCR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $2.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.11% off the consensus price target high of $2.25 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.11% higher than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is 22.89% and 13.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -15.00% at the moment leaves the stock -19.84% off its SMA200. HTCR registered -52.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.40.

The stock witnessed a 30.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.57%, and is 27.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.97% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $26.67M and $8.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.67. Profit margin for the company is -75.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.56% and -62.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-101.40%).

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.65M, and float is at 4.09M with Short Float at 0.23%.

HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HeartCore Enterprises Inc. (HTCR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.