Who are the Institutional Holders in HUYA Inc. (HUYA)?

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) is -21.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.64 and a high of $6.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HUYA stock was last observed hovering at around $3.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.12, the stock is -10.45% and -27.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.13 million and changing -0.64% at the moment leaves the stock -10.50% off its SMA200. HUYA registered -34.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.90.

The stock witnessed a -22.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.93%, and is -3.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.50% over the week and 5.96% over the month.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) has around 2067 employees, a market worth around $743.53M and $1.34B in sales. Fwd P/E is 62.40. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.24% and -51.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.30%).

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -183.80% this year

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 242.78M, and float is at 87.84M with Short Float at 3.17%.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -16.61% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -16.65% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is 1.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.