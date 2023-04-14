Who are the Institutional Holders in i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX)?

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX) is -6.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.52 and a high of $3.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAUX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $3.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.72% off the consensus price target high of $4.47 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.66% higher than the price target low of $3.34 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.65, the stock is 12.22% and 11.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 2.32% at the moment leaves the stock 20.31% off its SMA200. IAUX registered -1.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$10.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 24.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.02%, and is 6.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.62% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 74.34% and -16.67% from its 52-week high.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

i-80 Gold Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.56M, and float is at 135.47M with Short Float at 4.37%.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 8 times.