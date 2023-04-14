Who are the Institutional Holders in IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) is 11.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.52 and a high of $101.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IAC stock was last observed hovering at around $48.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59%.

Currently trading at $49.46, the stock is -1.43% and -4.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -12.70% off its SMA200. IAC registered -49.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$5.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.92%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.05% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $4.35B and $5.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.12% and -51.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -314.70% this year

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.86M, and float is at 78.37M with Short Float at 1.86%.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by EISNER MICHAEL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that EISNER MICHAEL D bought 32,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $1.56 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

IAC/InterActiveCorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 22 that EISNER MICHAEL D (Director) bought a total of 73,641 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 22 and was made at $46.78 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23, IAC Inc. (10% Owner) acquired 51,100 shares at an average price of $34.41 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 64,723,602 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC).