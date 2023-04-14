Who are the Institutional Holders in Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX)?

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) is -90.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $46.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JAGX stock was last observed hovering at around $0.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $150.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.61% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 99.61% higher than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.59, the stock is -24.29% and -70.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 4.07% at the moment leaves the stock -94.54% off its SMA200. JAGX registered -98.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.11.

The stock witnessed a -44.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -93.21%, and is 3.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.78% over the week and 18.98% over the month.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $8.60M and $12.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.86% and -98.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-111.30%).

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Analyst Forecasts

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.00% this year

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.98M, and float is at 1.54M with Short Float at 62.00%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wolin Jonathan S., the company’s Chief of Staff, CCO & GC. SEC filings show that Wolin Jonathan S. bought 317 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 31 at a price of $0.03 per share for a total of $10.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6983.0 shares.