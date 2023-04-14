Who are the Institutional Holders in SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)?

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) is 22.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $7.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGC stock was last observed hovering at around $3.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 12.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is 22.34% and 11.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -2.85% at the moment leaves the stock -7.23% off its SMA200. SLGC registered -55.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.61.

The stock witnessed a 25.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.07%, and is 15.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.63% over the week and 7.46% over the month.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) has around 451 employees, a market worth around $562.06M and $97.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.05% and -58.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.10%).

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SomaLogic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.34M, and float is at 162.09M with Short Float at 5.50%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.