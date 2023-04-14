Who are the Institutional Holders in Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is -5.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $34.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $35.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.14% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 3.82% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.93, the stock is -1.13% and -8.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -3.95% off its SMA200. SUM registered -4.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.29.

The stock witnessed a -2.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.32%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 4800 employees, a market worth around $3.23B and $2.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.92 and Fwd P/E is 17.83. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.55% and -21.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Summit Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.00% this year

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.44M, and float is at 117.91M with Short Float at 5.16%.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 19 times.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 2.60% up over the past 12 months and L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) that is -16.87% lower over the same period. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is 16.33% up on the 1-year trading charts.