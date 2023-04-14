Who are the Institutional Holders in Uxin Limited (UXIN)?

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) is -45.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $10.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UXIN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -33.33% and -41.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -5.45% at the moment leaves the stock -64.38% off its SMA200. UXIN registered -82.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.56.

The stock witnessed a -30.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.93%, and is -29.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.84% over the week and 9.96% over the month.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) has around 814 employees, a market worth around $69.37M and $328.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.03. Profit margin for the company is 74.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.45% and -85.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (142.40%).

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Analyst Forecasts

Uxin Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.20% this year

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.14M, and float is at 39.39M with Short Float at 2.71%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 24.41% up over the past 12 months and eBay Inc. (EBAY) that is -20.55% lower over the same period. AutoNation Inc. (AN) is 26.89% up on the 1-year trading charts.