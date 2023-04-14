Who is the Top Investor In Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)?

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) is 67.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.70 and a high of $29.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCT stock was last observed hovering at around $26.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09%.

Currently trading at $28.34, the stock is 40.70% and 50.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 60.55% off its SMA200. ARCT registered 9.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.36.

The stock witnessed a 79.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.86%, and is 8.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.31% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) has around 170 employees, a market worth around $755.26M and $206.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.22% and -5.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Analyst Forecasts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 104.50% this year

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.51M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 11.63%.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chivukula Pad, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer & COO. SEC filings show that Chivukula Pad sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $25.38 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Chivukula Pad (Chief Scientific Officer & COO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $16.07 per share for $80350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the ARCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Marquet Magda (Director) acquired 2,222 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $39996.0. The insider now directly holds 24,942 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT).

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -7.63% down over the past 12 months and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -23.10% lower over the same period. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) is 5.86% up on the 1-year trading charts.