Who is the Top Investor In Edgio Inc. (EGIO)?

Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) is -35.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $5.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EGIO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is -4.40% and -34.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.09 million and changing 0.61% at the moment leaves the stock -63.90% off its SMA200. EGIO registered -85.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -73.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.69.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.72%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.13% over the week and 8.73% over the month.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has around 1256 employees, a market worth around $155.17M and $316.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.56% and -86.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Analyst Forecasts

Edgio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.40% this year

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 220.19M, and float is at 218.11M with Short Float at 1.12%.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Edgio Inc. (EGIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times.

Edgio Inc. (EGIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) that is trading -41.09% down over the past 12 months and Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is -29.52% lower over the same period. Ziff Davis Inc. (ZD) is -18.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.