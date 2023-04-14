Who is the Top Investor In Enviva Inc. (EVA)?

Enviva Inc. (NYSE: EVA) is -54.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.66 and a high of $91.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVA stock was last observed hovering at around $23.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.62% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 25.44% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.86, the stock is -13.38% and -34.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -56.02% off its SMA200. EVA registered -70.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -59.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $183.64.

The stock witnessed a -23.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.91%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 5.84% over the month.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) has around 1386 employees, a market worth around $1.64B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.13. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.85% and -73.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enviva Inc. (EVA) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enviva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.60% this year

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.87M, and float is at 35.99M with Short Float at 17.50%.

Enviva Inc. (EVA) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Enviva Inc. (EVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 58 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lansing Gerrit Livingston Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $27.38 per share for a total of $54760.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8477.0 shares.

Enviva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that Kravtsova Yana (EVP, Int. Mkt Dev. & Pub. Aff.) sold a total of 476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $60.00 per share for $28560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89985.0 shares of the EVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, UBBEN JEFFREY W (Director) acquired 200,000 shares at an average price of $55.00 for $11.0 million. The insider now directly holds 5,742,439 shares of Enviva Inc. (EVA).

Enviva Inc. (EVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Orion Energy Systems Inc. (OESX) that is trading -34.21% down over the past 12 months and Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) that is 1.53% higher over the same period.