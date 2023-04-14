Who is the Top Investor In Equifax Inc. (EFX)?

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is 1.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $145.98 and a high of $234.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EFX stock was last observed hovering at around $195.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.56% off its average median price target of $225.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.79% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -32.1% lower than the price target low of $150.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $198.15, the stock is -0.51% and -3.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. EFX registered -9.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.20%, and is -0.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $24.79B and $5.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.11 and Fwd P/E is 21.78. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.74% and -15.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.50%).

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equifax Inc. (EFX) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equifax Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.20% this year

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.70M, and float is at 121.93M with Short Float at 3.59%.

Equifax Inc. (EFX) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at Equifax Inc. (EFX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Griggs James M, the company’s SVP & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that Griggs James M sold 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $60000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4820.0 shares.

Equifax Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Nelson Lisa M (EVP, President International) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $159.58 per share for $15958.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7406.0 shares of the EFX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 26, GAMBLE JOHN W JR (EVP, CFO & COO) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $165.52 for $2.48 million. The insider now directly holds 46,073 shares of Equifax Inc. (EFX).

Equifax Inc. (EFX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) that is trading -14.24% down over the past 12 months and Moody’s Corporation (MCO) that is -9.11% lower over the same period. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) is 4.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.