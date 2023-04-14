Who is the Top Investor In Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)?

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -1.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.55 and a high of $13.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $11.60, the stock is 1.65% and 1.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -1.44% off its SMA200. NAD registered -10.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.22%.

The stock witnessed a 3.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.11%, and is 0.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.75% over the week and 0.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 9.95% and -13.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -460.50% this year

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 233.41M, and float is at 233.40M with Short Float at 0.02%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Siffermann William A, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Siffermann William A bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 30 at a price of $11.43 per share for a total of $1143.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 424.0 shares.