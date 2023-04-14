Who is the Top Investor In Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA)?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) is 17.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.99 and a high of $44.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRVA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $26.75, the stock is -2.39% and -2.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.63% at the moment leaves the stock -11.84% off its SMA200. PRVA registered -1.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$199.34.

The stock witnessed a 2.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is -3.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.36% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has around 964 employees, a market worth around $3.10B and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 110.54. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.69% and -40.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Privia Health Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 95.80% this year

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 114.41M, and float is at 103.57M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morris Matthew Shawn, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Morris Matthew Shawn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 12 at a price of $28.08 per share for a total of $28080.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Privia Health Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 11 that Mehrotra Parth (President and COO) sold a total of 33,916 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 11 and was made at $28.10 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97391.0 shares of the PRVA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 11, Morris Matthew Shawn (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 25,056 shares at an average price of $28.11 for $0.7 million. The insider now directly holds 121,739 shares of Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA).

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading -2.09% down over the past 12 months and agilon health inc. (AGL) that is 16.79% higher over the same period. Oak Street Health Inc. (OSH) is 53.44% up on the 1-year trading charts.