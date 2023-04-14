Who is the Top Investor In Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)?

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) is 36.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.71 and a high of $40.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGML stock was last observed hovering at around $37.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.35%.

Currently trading at $38.55, the stock is 7.89% and 13.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 3.63% at the moment leaves the stock 35.94% off its SMA200. SGML registered 135.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.26%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$66.11.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.77%, and is 8.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.11% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.01. Distance from 52-week low is 203.30% and -4.34% from its 52-week high.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.50% this year

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.74M, and float is at 49.05M with Short Float at 4.36%.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.