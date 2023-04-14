Who is the Top Investor In Stagwell Inc. (STGW)?

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) is -1.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $9.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STGW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 23.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.12, the stock is -10.96% and -13.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -10.76% off its SMA200. STGW registered -10.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.79.

The stock witnessed a -6.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.82%, and is -12.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 4.69% over the month.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) has around 11100 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $2.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.63 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.50% and -33.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stagwell Inc. (STGW) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stagwell Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 525.50% this year

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 122.92M, and float is at 121.43M with Short Float at 2.09%.

Stagwell Inc. (STGW) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Stagwell Inc. (STGW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Penn Mark Jeffery, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Penn Mark Jeffery sold 304,577 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 22 at a price of $6.43 per share for a total of $1.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.2 million shares.

Stagwell Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 22 that GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 101,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 22 and was made at $6.43 per share for $0.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.98 million shares of the STGW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Gross Bradley J. (Director) disposed off 101,526 shares at an average price of $6.43 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 16,980,553 shares of Stagwell Inc. (STGW).

Stagwell Inc. (STGW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) that is trading 11.25% up over the past 12 months. Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 20.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.