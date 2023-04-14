Who is the Top Investor In Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI)?

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) is 37.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $7.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLI stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.21% off its average median price target of $9.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.01% off the consensus price target high of $10.95 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 53.82% higher than the price target low of $8.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.05, the stock is 15.98% and 2.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 5.47% at the moment leaves the stock -6.18% off its SMA200. SLI registered -43.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.30%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$25.11.

The stock witnessed a 14.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.25%, and is 19.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.23% over the week and 5.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 43.11% and -45.64% from its 52-week high.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/31/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.00% this year

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 166.55M, and float is at 157.88M with Short Float at 5.66%.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 19 times.