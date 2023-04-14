Who is the Top Investor In Whirlpool Corporation (WHR)?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is -4.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $124.10 and a high of $199.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $133.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $152.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.91% off the consensus price target high of $220.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -29.23% lower than the price target low of $104.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $134.40, the stock is 3.80% and -2.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -8.98% off its SMA200. WHR registered -23.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$24.10.

The stock witnessed a 1.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.87%, and is 3.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) has around 61000 employees, a market worth around $7.44B and $19.72B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.38. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -32.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Whirlpool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -196.60% this year

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.70M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 7.42%.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Conley Christopher S, the company’s Vice President and Controller. SEC filings show that Conley Christopher S sold 1,535 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $147.20 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2384.0 shares.