ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Volatility At 21.61%, Should You Add A Position?

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) is -70.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.96 and a high of $15.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZFOX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $1.49, the stock is 0.17% and -34.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -7.45% at the moment leaves the stock -72.23% off its SMA200. ZFOX registered -85.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.51.

The stock witnessed a -30.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.20%, and is -5.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.61% over the week and 18.51% over the month.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $172.36M and $117.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 55.21% and -90.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-112.30%).

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -725.00% this year

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.89M, and float is at 94.65M with Short Float at 0.34%.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.