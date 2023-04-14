ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIMV) is -12.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.05 and a high of $28.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZIMV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $8.15, the stock is 18.97% and -1.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 1.75% at the moment leaves the stock -26.91% off its SMA200. ZIMV registered -65.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.12.

The stock witnessed a 46.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.18%, and is 12.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.31% over the week and 6.54% over the month.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) has around 2700 employees, a market worth around $213.12M and $913.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.90. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.39% and -71.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Analyst Forecasts

ZimVie Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 26.11M, and float is at 26.07M with Short Float at 4.82%.

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CRAWFORD SALLY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CRAWFORD SALLY bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $5.60 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40127.0 shares.

ZimVie Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Kidwell Heather ( below.) bought a total of 36,765 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.55 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44754.0 shares of the ZIMV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Jamali Vafa ( below.) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.58 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 137,273 shares of ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV).