2U Inc. (TWOU) – The 53.45% Upside Potential Remains

2U Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) is -18.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $13.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TWOU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.05% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 43.11% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.12, the stock is -21.23% and -38.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -6.23% at the moment leaves the stock -34.64% off its SMA200. TWOU registered -60.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$9.77.

The stock witnessed a -39.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.67%, and is -13.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.06% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

2U Inc. (TWOU) has around 3445 employees, a market worth around $432.79M and $963.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is -33.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.94% and -61.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.00%).

2U Inc. (TWOU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 2U Inc. (TWOU) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

2U Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.50% this year.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.27M, and float is at 75.42M with Short Float at 11.23%.

2U Inc. (TWOU) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at 2U Inc. (TWOU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times.

2U Inc. (TWOU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -28.36% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -16.98% lower over the same period. Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) is -11.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.