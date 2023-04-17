Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) is -66.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGLE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 57.14% higher than the price target low of $0.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -47.43% and -60.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.76 million and changing -14.77% at the moment leaves the stock -72.13% off its SMA200. AGLE registered -93.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.46.

The stock witnessed a -51.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.19%, and is -42.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.59% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $11.50M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.83% and -92.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-168.30%).

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.60% this year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.40M, and float is at 60.28M with Short Float at 1.05%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $50472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90000.0 shares.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Hanley Jr. Michael Conick (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 28,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $0.71 per share for $20022.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36200.0 shares of the AGLE stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Omeros Corporation (OMER) that is 19.81% higher over the past 12 months.