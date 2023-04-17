Aegon N.V. (AEG) on Track to Reach $5.92 in a Year

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is -10.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $5.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEG stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $5.92 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.08% off the consensus price target high of $7.20 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $3.93 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is 5.40% and -6.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 1.12% at the moment leaves the stock -3.25% off its SMA200. AEG registered -17.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.80.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 6.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.79%, and is 2.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.37% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) has around 19087 employees, a market worth around $9.50B and -$12888.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 5.73. Distance from 52-week low is 20.64% and -23.09% from its 52-week high.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aegon N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -213.00% this year.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.00B, and float is at 1.86B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Aegon N.V. (AEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is trading -66.78% down over the past 12 months and Prudential plc (PUK) that is 5.44% higher over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -13.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.