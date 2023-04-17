Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) 2023 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 99.61% Upside

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) is -76.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $24.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CYTO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $286.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.61% off the consensus price target high of $286.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 99.61% higher than the price target low of $286.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.13, the stock is -22.68% and -43.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.72 million and changing -15.04% at the moment leaves the stock -79.79% off its SMA200. CYTO registered -95.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -78.39%, and is -38.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.73% over the week and 23.99% over the month.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $1.60M and $1.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -3.42% and -95.29% from its 52-week high.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.70% this year.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (CYTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.17M, and float is at 1.09M with Short Float at 31.26%.