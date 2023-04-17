Analysts suggest The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) could spike 22.19% in a year

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is -4.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $195.24 and a high of $285.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHW stock was last observed hovering at around $227.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.8% off its average median price target of $255.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.19% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $210.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $225.65, the stock is 2.73% and 0.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -2.72% off its SMA200. SHW registered -12.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.94.

The stock witnessed a 4.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.42%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.35% over the week and 2.07% over the month.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) has around 64366 employees, a market worth around $58.69B and $22.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.22 and Fwd P/E is 22.95. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.58% and -20.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is a “Overweight”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.50% this year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 257.40M, and float is at 237.16M with Short Float at 0.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Young Bryan J,the company’sSVP – Corp Strategy & Devel. SEC filings show that Young Bryan J sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 23 at a price of $220.76 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7955.0 shares.

The Sherwin-Williams Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 27 that MORIKIS JOHN G (Chairman & CEO) bought a total of 2,207 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 27 and was made at $226.70 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the SHW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Binns Justin T (President, The Americas Group) disposed off 1,542 shares at an average price of $259.99 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 6,877 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW).

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Home Depot Inc. (HD) that is trading -4.60% down over the past 12 months and Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) that is -0.96% lower over the same period. Target Corporation (TGT) is -30.41% down on the 1-year trading charts.