Are we looking at the next big move in Edison International (EIX)?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is 12.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.45 and a high of $73.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EIX stock was last observed hovering at around $72.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.67% off the consensus price target high of $82.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -43.22% lower than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.61, the stock is 2.36% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.28 million and changing -1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 9.70% off its SMA200. EIX registered -0.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.89.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.62%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.34% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Edison International (EIX) has around 13388 employees, a market worth around $27.91B and $17.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.95 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.52% and -2.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Edison International is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.00% this year.

Edison International (EIX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 382.63M, and float is at 382.22M with Short Float at 2.44%.

Edison International (EIX) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Edison International (EIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Murphy J Andrew,the company’sSENIOR VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that Murphy J Andrew sold 22,471 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 05 at a price of $72.03 per share for a total of $1.62 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12989.0 shares.

Edison International disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that CHANG VANESSA C L (Director) bought a total of 111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $69.30 per share for $7692.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6178.0 shares of the EIX stock.

Edison International (EIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -7.00% down over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is -4.77% lower over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -33.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.