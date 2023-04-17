Are we looking at the next big move in Unum Group (UNM)?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) is -2.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.21 and a high of $46.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNM stock was last observed hovering at around $39.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.22% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 2.37% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.03, the stock is 2.94% and -2.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 0.59% off its SMA200. UNM registered 25.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.94.

The stock witnessed a 5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.70%, and is 3.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.80% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Unum Group (UNM) has around 10665 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $11.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.15 and Fwd P/E is 5.53. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.51% and -14.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Unum Group (UNM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unum Group (UNM) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unum Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year.

Unum Group (UNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.80M, and float is at 195.46M with Short Float at 1.71%.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Unum Group (UNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARSON GLORIA C,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that LARSON GLORIA C bought 3,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $39.78 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Unum Group disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 10,028 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $45.28 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53305.0 shares of the UNM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, IGLESIAS LISA G (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 14,972 shares at an average price of $45.02 for $0.67 million. The insider now directly holds 63,333 shares of Unum Group (UNM).

Unum Group (UNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chubb Limited (CB) that is trading -8.69% down over the past 12 months and Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) that is -25.94% lower over the same period. MetLife Inc. (MET) is -13.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.