Cadence Bank (CADE) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -17.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.24 and a high of $29.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.03% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -4.05% lower than the price target low of $19.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.29, the stock is -2.53% and -15.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -20.61% off its SMA200. CADE registered -23.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.59%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -4.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.45%, and is -0.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 4.58% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 4596 employees, a market worth around $3.82B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.25 and Fwd P/E is 7.45. Profit margin for the company is 29.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.46% and -31.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Cadence Bank (CADE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cadence Bank (CADE) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cadence Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 59.80% this year.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 182.43M, and float is at 154.95M with Short Float at 4.89%.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Cadence Bank (CADE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 13 times.

Cadence Bank (CADE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading -11.29% down over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -11.10% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.