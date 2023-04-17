Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) is -6.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $2.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CENN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.41, the stock is -2.48% and -20.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -3.66% at the moment leaves the stock -54.21% off its SMA200. CENN registered -76.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.38%, and is -3.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.44% over the week and 7.93% over the month.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $112.00M and $11.16M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 58.85% and -81.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 99.00% this year.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 261.26M, and float is at 161.26M with Short Float at 6.72%.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.