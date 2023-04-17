Check out this: Cutera Inc. (CUTR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) is -49.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.47 and a high of $69.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUTR stock was last observed hovering at around $21.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.24% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.03% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.43, the stock is -8.48% and -24.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -44.46% off its SMA200. CUTR registered -65.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.88.

The stock witnessed a -23.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.23%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.49% over the week and 8.34% over the month.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has around 540 employees, a market worth around $425.05M and $252.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 72.35. Profit margin for the company is -32.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.44% and -67.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.40%).

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cutera Inc. (CUTR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cutera Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 19.79M, and float is at 19.25M with Short Float at 26.84%.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mowry David H,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Mowry David H bought 996 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $50.12 per share for a total of $49920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dynatronics Corporation (DYNT) that is trading -61.39% down over the past 12 months and IRIDEX Corporation (IRIX) that is -48.26% lower over the same period.