Check out this: Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) could be on the verge of a big rally

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) is -2.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.09 and a high of $11.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MOMO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $64.18 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.98% off the consensus price target high of $144.93 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 83.15% higher than the price target low of $51.76 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.72, the stock is 1.99% and -4.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.87 million and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 28.54% off its SMA200. MOMO registered 71.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.66%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 4.34% over the month.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) has around 2051 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.94% and -24.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hello Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 148.60% this year.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.92M, and float is at 139.87M with Short Float at 3.79%.

Hello Group Inc. (MOMO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) that is trading -30.00% down over the past 12 months and VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) that is 1.46% higher over the same period. Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) is -4.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.