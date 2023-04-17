Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CMND Stock Is Going Next

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: CMND) is -81.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMND stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $0.60, the stock is -63.46% and -78.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 13.23% at the moment leaves the stock -91.46% off its SMA200. CMND registered a loss of -92.78% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.03.

The stock witnessed a -83.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -86.98%, and is 56.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.37% over the week and 21.05% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 63.91% and -96.00% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.50% this year.

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CMND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.30M, and float is at 2.06M with Short Float at 3.50%.