Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) is -11.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.64 and a high of $97.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEG stock was last observed hovering at around $77.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $97.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.54% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 13.15% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $76.43, the stock is 0.12% and -3.42% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -5.57% off its SMA200. CEG registered 23.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.71.

The stock witnessed a -1.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.38%, and is -0.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has around 13370 employees, a market worth around $25.27B and $24.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.88. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.19% and -21.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.30% this year.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 331.00M, and float is at 326.65M with Short Float at 1.82%.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times.