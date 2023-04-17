Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) is 56.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.30 and a high of $8.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CVT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.36% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.82% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.43, the stock is 0.61% and 7.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 35.79% off its SMA200. CVT registered 21.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.44.

The stock witnessed a 1.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.68%, and is 0.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.42% over the week and 0.58% over the month.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $4.12B and $630.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 30.88. Profit margin for the company is -15.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.45% and -0.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.50% this year.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 485.80M, and float is at 465.52M with Short Float at 0.95%.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NEWMAN WILLIAM J III. SEC filings show that NEWMAN WILLIAM J III sold 3,713 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 04 at a price of $8.39 per share for a total of $31152.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Cvent Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that NEWMAN WILLIAM J IIIsold a total of 108 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $7.42 per share for $801.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CVT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 14, FRANKOLA JIM (Director) acquired 9,800 shares at an average price of $4.65 for $45570.0. The insider now directly holds 77,800 shares of Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT).