Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is -2.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.27 and a high of $20.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DEA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -7.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.94, the stock is 3.88% and -4.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.11 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -14.05% off its SMA200. DEA registered -29.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.97.

The stock witnessed a -0.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.94%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $1.29B and $293.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.00 and Fwd P/E is 174.25. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.61% and -30.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.98M, and float is at 91.63M with Short Float at 6.47%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban Edge Properties (UE) that is trading -25.30% down over the past 12 months and Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) that is -38.30% lower over the same period.