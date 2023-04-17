Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 4.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.53 and a high of $142.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EA stock was last observed hovering at around $128.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $131.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.75% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -14.17% lower than the price target low of $112.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $127.87, the stock is 6.44% and 10.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. EA registered 3.48% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.41.

The stock witnessed a 14.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.15%, and is 2.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.30% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has around 12900 employees, a market worth around $35.18B and $7.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.51 and Fwd P/E is 19.49. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.82% and -10.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Electronic Arts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.80% this year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 276.00M, and float is at 272.61M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 47 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Miele Laura,the company’sChief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Miele Laura sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $120.14 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26770.0 shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Singh Vijayanthimala (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $120.14 per share for $96112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23755.0 shares of the EA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, Wilson Andrew (CEO and Board Chair) disposed off 4,160 shares at an average price of $120.01 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 70,274 shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA).

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Unity Software Inc. (U) that is trading -67.32% down over the past 12 months. Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is 7.20% up on the 1-year trading charts.