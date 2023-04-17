Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is 10.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.75 and a high of $122.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $72.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.5% off the consensus price target high of $143.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 9.73% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $72.22, the stock is -8.08% and -11.80% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -14.06% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -34.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.77.

The stock witnessed a -10.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.94%, and is -3.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $10.90B and $3.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.99 and Fwd P/E is 19.12. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.96% and -40.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.30% this year.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.04M, and float is at 147.90M with Short Float at 3.93%.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 61 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAVES GREGORY B,the company’sEVP & CFO. SEC filings show that GRAVES GREGORY B sold 8,073 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $82.19 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19703.0 shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Haris Clinton M. (SVP & President, MC Division) sold a total of 11,344 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $87.39 per share for $0.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41290.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) disposed off 3,691 shares at an average price of $83.72 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 33,932 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 24.43% up over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is 5.89% higher over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -11.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.