EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) is -27.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $6.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $4.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 44.06% higher than the price target low of $3.20 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.79, the stock is -4.25% and -14.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -3.76% at the moment leaves the stock -51.65% off its SMA200. EQRX registered -56.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.31%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.41.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -14.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.07%, and is -5.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 6.61% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 4.07% and -70.41% from its 52-week high.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQRx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 477.88M, and float is at 412.64M with Short Float at 4.63%.

EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at EQRx Inc. (EQRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.