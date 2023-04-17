First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) is 39.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $59.60 and a high of $219.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSLR stock was last observed hovering at around $211.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.86% off its average median price target of $225.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.85% off the consensus price target high of $260.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -27.85% lower than the price target low of $163.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.40, the stock is -0.21% and 8.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -1.35% at the moment leaves the stock 41.87% off its SMA200. FSLR registered 163.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $69.15.

The stock witnessed a 2.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.52%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $22.57B and $2.62B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.06. Profit margin for the company is -1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 249.66% and -5.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

First Solar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -109.50% this year.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.61M, and float is at 101.07M with Short Float at 4.46%.

First Solar Inc. (FSLR) Insider Activity

A total of 104 insider transactions have happened at First Solar Inc. (FSLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 54 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jeffers Byron Michael,the company’sVP – Global Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Jeffers Byron Michael sold 239 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $202.40 per share for a total of $48374.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

First Solar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Chapman Richard D (Director) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $211.00 per share for $1.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21689.0 shares of the FSLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, Wright Norman L. (Director) acquired 465 shares at an average price of $214.87 for $99915.0. The insider now directly holds 1,624 shares of First Solar Inc. (FSLR).

First Solar Inc. (FSLR): Who are the competitors?

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is -0.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.