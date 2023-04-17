Fluor Corporation (FLR) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is -12.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.67 and a high of $38.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLR stock was last observed hovering at around $30.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $30.44, the stock is 2.10% and -8.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing 0.96% at the moment leaves the stock 0.03% off its SMA200. FLR registered 4.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.35.

The stock witnessed a 0.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.82%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) has around 39576 employees, a market worth around $4.28B and $13.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.50 and Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.44% and -20.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluor Corporation (FLR) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 124.50% this year.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.00M, and float is at 141.96M with Short Float at 10.82%.

Fluor Corporation (FLR) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Fluor Corporation (FLR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Breuer James R,the company’sGroup President. SEC filings show that Breuer James R sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $37.81 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41742.0 shares.

Fluor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that ROSE MATTHEW K (Director) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $25.63 per share for $1.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80764.0 shares of the FLR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 11, HACKETT JAMES T (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $25.84 for $0.26 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Fluor Corporation (FLR).

Fluor Corporation (FLR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) that is trading 17.00% up over the past 12 months and Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is -47.60% lower over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 23.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.