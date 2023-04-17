Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) on Track to Reach $35.00 in a Year

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) is -15.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.30 and a high of $30.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FYBR stock was last observed hovering at around $22.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.83% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.75% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -13.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.56, the stock is -3.86% and -15.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -3.71% at the moment leaves the stock -14.67% off its SMA200. FYBR registered -25.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.52.

The stock witnessed a -10.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.44%, and is -2.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $5.49B and $5.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.99 and Fwd P/E is 56.44. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.21% and -30.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.10% this year.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 244.99M, and float is at 244.48M with Short Float at 8.47%.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ARES MANAGEMENT LLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC bought 139,522 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $21.09 per share for a total of $2.94 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 37.09 million shares.

