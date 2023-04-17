Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:FULT Stock Is Going Next

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) is -21.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.16 and a high of $18.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FULT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.4% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -1.77% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.23, the stock is -5.19% and -15.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -19.45% off its SMA200. FULT registered -16.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.99%.

The stock witnessed a -10.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.48%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $2.25B and $864.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.92 and Fwd P/E is 7.58. Profit margin for the company is 32.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 0.53% and -29.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.70%).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fulton Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/18/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.00% this year.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.54M, and float is at 165.99M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mueller Meg R,the company’sSEVP. SEC filings show that Mueller Meg R sold 9,952 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $15.71 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82650.0 shares.

Fulton Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 that Martin George K (Director) bought a total of 2,910 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 and was made at $17.16 per share for $49921.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8870.0 shares of the FULT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 31, HODGES GEORGE W (Director) disposed off 6,799 shares at an average price of $16.57 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 14,393 shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT).

Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) that is trading -13.09% down over the past 12 months and AmeriServ Financial Inc. (ASRV) that is -21.79% lower over the same period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is -32.21% down on the 1-year trading charts.