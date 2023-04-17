Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Analysis & Forecast for 2023

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) is -4.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $4.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IFBD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $12.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.35% off the consensus price target high of $12.47 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.35% higher than the price target low of $12.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.58, the stock is 3.02% and -29.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 19.44% at the moment leaves the stock -52.81% off its SMA200. IFBD registered -83.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.54.

The stock witnessed a -5.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.08%, and is 0.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 13.36% over the month.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) has around 391 employees, a market worth around $13.31M and $7.73M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.07% and -86.40% from its 52-week high.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.94M, and float is at 20.71M with Short Float at 0.10%.