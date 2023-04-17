Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) is 9.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.44 and a high of $76.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NTLA stock was last observed hovering at around $39.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.29% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 2.15% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.16, the stock is 2.57% and -2.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.13 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock -22.46% off its SMA200. NTLA registered -37.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.54.

The stock witnessed a -6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.13%, and is 6.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) has around 598 employees, a market worth around $3.44B and $52.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 17.65% and -50.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-37.10%).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) is a “Buy”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.26M, and float is at 75.75M with Short Float at 9.80%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sepp-Lorenzino Laura,the company’sEVP, Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Sepp-Lorenzino Laura sold 2,330 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 05 at a price of $38.48 per share for a total of $89659.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17629.0 shares.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that LEONARD JOHN M (President and CEO) sold a total of 6,673 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $37.21 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the NTLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Lebwohl David (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 2,574 shares at an average price of $37.21 for $95779.0. The insider now directly holds 25,687 shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA).

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -76.53% down over the past 12 months.