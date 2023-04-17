Is Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) a good stock to buy now?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (NASDAQ: AMV) is -80.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $243.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.29% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 82.29% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.62, the stock is 2.13% and -46.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing -3.10% at the moment leaves the stock -91.87% off its SMA200. AMV registered a loss of -97.10% in past 6-months. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -15.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -90.41%, and is 28.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.55% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 32.98% and -99.74% from its 52-week high.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.10% this year.

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc. (AMV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.75M, and float is at 9.61M with Short Float at 10.40%.